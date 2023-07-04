Wimbledon 2023 LIVE! Latest scores and updates as Carlos Alcaraz features before Andy Murray and Cam Norrie

It’s day two at the All England Club and an action-packed one as Andy Murray returns to Centre Court, British no1 Cameron Norrie is also in action and that’s after top seed Carlos Alcaraz kicks things off in SW19. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, favourites for the men’s and women’s titles, both made easy work of their first-round games, and now it’s over to the best of British, in Norrie, the best in the world, in Alcaraz, and one of the best ever, in Murray, to take to the grasscourt.
Alcaraz is in action against Jeremy Chardy on Court One, before Norrie wraps up the action against Tomas Machac. Murray takes on fellow British player Ryan Peniston in between on Centre. Elsewhere, 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur is also on Court One and Elena Rybakina begins the day on Centre against Shelby Rogers.
British interest continues first up with Katie Boulter taking on Daria Saville, before Heather Watson faces Barbora Krejcikova, George Loffhagen plays sixth seed Holger Rune, and Arthur Fery and Sonay Kartal get their campaigns up and running. Follow all the action LIVE below with Matt Verri!
Live updates
Rain update
It’s still here.
There will be no play on the outside courts before 2pm BST – could be a fair bit longer than that too considering the current conditions.
Will do well to get much more play away from Centre Court and Court 1 today.
Ominous start
Alcaraz *1-0 Chardy
Well that didn’t take long…
Doubles faults an issue for Chardy in his opening service game. A lovely forehand volley keeps him in it, but Alcaraz gets the break at the second time of asking.
Norrie eyes deep Wimbledon run
Cameron Norrie is hungry to replicate his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals from a year ago.
The 27-year-old made the last four 12 months ago, taking a first set off Novak Djokovic in their semi-final encounter before eventually being outplayed.
Norrie’s build-up has been a little indifferent this time around but he is confident of giving the British public something to cheer about.
“It was great to do that,” he said of last year, “but it’s made me hungrier and I want more and more.
“I didn’t gain from the rankings side of things at all [ranking points were annulled in response to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players]. But it felt good to get through to the second week.”
Click here for more on that!
Not long now!
We will soon have some tennis, I promise.
No sign yet of play on the outside courts, covers still very much on as the rain continues to fall.
Carlos Alcaraz will be on Court 1 in just under ten minutes, as the world number gets his Wimbledon campaign up and running against Jeremy Chardy.
It’s not particularly warm…
Still to come
Rain has ruined things on the outside courts, but not long until the action gets up and running on Court 1 and Centre.
Defending champion Elena Rybakina is first up on Centre at 1:30pm, taking on American Shelby Rogers. After that, Andy Murray faces Ryan Peniston and Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Panna Udvardy.
On Court 1, it’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz kicking things off, Jeremy Chardy the man on the other side of the net. Ons Jabeur, runner-up a year ago, then faces Magdalena Frech, before Cam Norrie takes on Tomas Machac.
Round-up of the action…
So, umbrellas are up and covers are on. Time for a recap of what’s happened so far this morning.
Thiem took the opening set off Tsitsipas on Court 2 and it’s on serve in the second – reminder that the winner of that could face Andy Murray in the second round.
Berrettini is up against fellow Italian Sonego and has dropped the first set in a tie-break, while Ruud also needed a breaker to take the opener against British wildcard Loffhagen.
British number one Boulter is 6-5 down in her first set, serving to take it to a tie-break against Saville when they return.
Play interrupted
As we feared.
The rain has started to fall at Wimbledon and play has been brought to a swift halt across the outside courts.
No play on Court 1 until 1pm, so looks like we’ll be without tennis until then…
Rune edges ahead
Loffhagen 6-7 Rune
Big effort from Loffhagen to take it to a tie-break, but it’s Rune who has taken the first set in that match.
The British wildcard saved all six of the break points he faced… still wasn’t enough. The sixth seed has moved ahead.
Source link