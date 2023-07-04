Wimbledon 2023 LIVE! Latest scores and updates as Carlos Alcaraz features before Andy Murray and Cam Norrie

It’s day two at the All England Club and an action-packed one as Andy Murray returns to Centre Court, British no1 Cameron Norrie is also in action and that’s after top seed Carlos Alcaraz kicks things off in SW19. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, favourites for the men’s and women’s titles, both made easy work of their first-round games, and now it’s over to the best of British, in Norrie, the best in the world, in Alcaraz, and one of the best ever, in Murray, to take to the grasscourt.

Alcaraz is in action against Jeremy Chardy on Court One, before Norrie wraps up the action against Tomas Machac. Murray takes on fellow British player Ryan Peniston in between on Centre. Elsewhere, 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur is also on Court One and Elena Rybakina begins the day on Centre against Shelby Rogers.

British interest continues first up with Katie Boulter taking on Daria Saville, before Heather Watson faces Barbora Krejcikova, George Loffhagen plays sixth seed Holger Rune, and Arthur Fery and Sonay Kartal get their campaigns up and running. Follow all the action LIVE below with Matt Verri!