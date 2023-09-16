Wolves vs Liverpool FC live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

A fine start to the campaign has seen the Reds win three and draw one of their opening four games, and will be confident of a fourth win on the bounce when they head to Molineux this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp is likely going to have to juggle his squad, though, as players return from across the globe after exploits with their respective countries.

There are concerns over Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister in particularly, while Trent Alexander-Arnold had to withdraw from England duty with a hamstring injury.

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.