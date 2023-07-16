25
1
20
24
14
11
26
22
34
2
43
32
18
3
45
35
7
9
21
37
50
10
13
40
44
33
39
30
31
23
46
49
5
15
16
47
48
8
38
28
4
29

Australia retain Women’s Ashes after England fall short in ODI thriller despite Nat Sciver-Brunt heroics

135 3 minutes read


Victory in Bristol on Wednesday had levelled the multi-format series at 6-6, but Heather Knight’s side knew only a fourth consecutive win over the world champions would keep alive their hopes of winning back the urn.


Source link

135 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Vitality Blast: Somerset beat Essex on Finals Day to seal first title for 18 years

Vitality Blast: Somerset beat Essex on Finals Day to seal first title for 18 years

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe told to leave PSG amid Arsenal links; Chelsea learn Caicedo fee; Onana to Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe told to leave PSG amid Arsenal links; Chelsea learn Caicedo fee; Onana to Man Utd

Manchester United player ratings vs Man City: David de Gea upgrade needed as Alejandro Garnacho makes impact

Manchester United player ratings vs Man City: David de Gea upgrade needed as Alejandro Garnacho makes impact

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Rice; Cancelo talks; Chelsea sign wonderkid; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Rice; Cancelo talks; Chelsea sign wonderkid; Man United, Spurs latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo