Zim, Sweden forge strategic value chain partnerships to drive sustainable growth

ROBIN PHIRI

Sweden is intensifying its economic engagement with Zimbabwe through a strategic initiative aimed at fostering joint ventures and strengthening value chain partnerships across key sectors.

At the heart of this collaboration is a newly launched Business-to-Business (B2B) platform that seeks to connect European and Zimbabwean enterprises. The initiative—spearheaded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) in partnership with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and ZimTrade—aims to drive sustainable development through enhanced private-sector cooperation.

Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Per Lindgärde, announced the platform, describing it as a result of extensive analysis and engagement between stakeholders from both regions.

“We conducted a thorough analysis to determine which value chains are of interest to both European and Zimbabwean companies,” said Ambassador Lindgärde.

“This collaborative effort has led to the identification of three principal value chains: horticulture and agro-processing, renewable energy, and the mining value chain.”

Ambassador Lindgärde highlighted the strong and growing trade relationship between Zimbabwe and the European Union, noting that the EU has emerged as the largest market for Zimbabwe’s horticultural exports.

“The European Union has become the largest buyer of Zimbabwe’s horticultural products, accounting for over 40% of exports,” he said. “Trade volumes between the two entities have reached US$700 million.”

To further bolster these partnerships, an upcoming business forum is scheduled for May in Harare. The event is expected to attract a broad range of stakeholders from both continents, offering a platform for dialogue, deal-making, and knowledge exchange.

“Approximately 200 companies have registered to participate, reflecting significant interest in fostering partnerships between European and Zimbabwean businesses,” Lindgärde said.

While acknowledging the vital role of government support, the Ambassador stressed that the real driving force behind the initiative is private-sector dynamism.

“While government support is crucial, the real momentum comes from private enterprises identifying and seizing opportunities for mutual benefit,” he stated.

The initiative marks a strategic alignment between Sweden and Zimbabwe, built on a shared vision for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. By linking complementary capabilities and market opportunities, both countries are positioning themselves to unlock greater value across regional and global supply chains.

