ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Are you tired of not knowing where your parcel is 😃? Cheetah Express offers an online tracking service that allows you to know the exact status of your parcel in its delivery journey. Tune into #TheRush to learn more about this amazing service and stand a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/ClDcusllYR

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Tune into the most vibrant drive time show, #TheRush with @SimbaMudereri & @iMisred As we celebrate #BulawayoDay, the amazing city and how it has become a hub of vibrant creatives who have moved the arts industry, what do you love or admire about Bulawayo ? pic.twitter.com/dLhvo1yLZu

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Tonight on Health Matters from 7:30pm, @ZororaiNkomo talks to Dr Ganyani about Diabetes and how to properly manage the condition. You can tune In via zifmstereo.co.zw or the @tunein application. pic.twitter.com/Wro7IVkZlh

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo #Xhale with the stunning @PatieMusa 😍! #OnAir : What are some of the things that women or men do that just scare you off 🚩 ?? pic.twitter.com/sccahN24n8

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Zimbabwe has a housing backlog of more than 1,5 million units. Tonight on #ThePlatform from 7:30pm, @mswathikangwane talks to the Housing Minister, Daniel Garwe on government plans to satisfy the national housing demand. pic.twitter.com/zxlkEmUcxJ

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Minister Garwe speaks about the regularization and sanitization of illegal settlements and areas that have been neglected and ignored for development. @ZimMediaReview @mswathikangwane @BusinessTimesZW @cohsunshinecity @AnesuMasamvu pic.twitter.com/qrGrMfONQB

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Minister Garwe spoke about housing demolitions in urban areas by local authorities, ‘it doesn’t make sense to demolish someone’s house without offering a solution’ he told @mswathikangwane. @ZimMediaReview @BusinessTimesZW pic.twitter.com/TE1C1QdhZP

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo #VIDEOTHREAD: @ZiFMNews’s @mswathikangwane had a sit down with the Minister of Housing, Daniel Garwe and it will air tonight from 7:30pm. The Minister here gives an account of how land barons came to be in Zimbabwe since the early 2000s. @BusinessTimesZW @ZimMediaReview pic.twitter.com/fhbATR1bmr

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Time for your favorite drive time show #TheRush with @SimbaMudereri & @iMisred ‼️ @SeanTafirenyika on the sports news⚽️ @TinoMufud on production 📝 #Rushians gather around and share your view on this question ? pic.twitter.com/HQN6spTipV

CBZ Holdings @CBZHoldings Are you getting the best deal out of your current insurer and insurance program? Not to worry Partner we can help your businesses by carrying out an independent review of insurance programs suited for you! cbz.co.zw/risk-advisory-… #StrengtheningPartnerships #CBZCares pic.twitter.com/lISQ0Jldio

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Contact Cell Insurance today and find out more about our Cell Captives packages! Call 08677 200 200 or visit cellinsurance.co.zw pic.twitter.com/ZbVC1cWlfP

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Ease your mind and discus a few issues on #Xhale with @TshilaZiFM & @thaprofoundone. Today we discuss relationships 😅! #OnAir : Which type of relationship do you prefer and why ?

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo But @CptAwesomeZW ’s outfit is fire 🔥 🔥🔥 guys. Happy #FayaFriday, stay safe out there and remember for all the good vibes all you have to do is tune into your favorite radio station. pic.twitter.com/uZ8L5yGbVV

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo Get effective and comprehensive medical aid plans from CellMed. Visit : cellmed.co.zw or call 08677 200 200 today! #BringingYourHealthySmileBack pic.twitter.com/wJo5SjirWW

ZiFM Stereo @ZiFMStereo It’s all smiles 😀 on this #FayaFriday 🔥, who else thinks @normadaqueen & @DannythatGuy could make a great team on a show 🤔?? Someone didn’t change her pose 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ruP2CsHx6W