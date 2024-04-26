5
Shenseea Releases Infectious New Single “Neva Neva”

Jamaican sensation Shenseea has unveiled her latest single, “Neva Neva,” showcasing her signature sound and artistic evolution. Produced by a powerhouse team including Ilya, Supa Dups, and Di Genius, the track boasts captivating rhythms and dynamic vocals, promising to be a summer anthem for fans worldwide.

With “Neva Neva,” Shenseea demonstrates her artistic growth while staying true to her authentic style. The song’s release couldn’t be more perfectly timed, offering listeners the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming summer season.

As a GRAMMY-nominated and chart-topping artist, Shenseea continues to make waves in the music industry with her infectious energy and undeniable talent. “Neva Neva” is yet another example of her ability to captivate audiences with her music.






