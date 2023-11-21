Namakau Star Drops Carefree ‘Boomerang’ Music Video. – Namakau Star takes us on a nostalgic yet vibrant journey with the music video. Directed by Aviwe Apleni, Namakau Star, and Joshua Michael, the creatives are closing off the year strong.

Namakau Star adds one more surprise to the Life on Pluto series with the Boomerang Music Video. The catchy lead single with The Planetoids amassed heartfelt support from music lovers and spaces alike. Boasting 5 weeks on the 5fm nights pop charts, and receiving international and local Spotify support. The music video is a pleasant surprise for those who have felt the energy of the song at its core.

A true visual depiction of the universal mantra chanted in the chorus, Namakau Star teamed up with her local community to bring the light hearted anthem to life. A vibrant backdrop of 90’s styled wardrobe and minimal make up captures the sentiment of joy, freedom, and fun.

“I hope this reminds you of a time when you were carefree. Where fun came naturally and joy found its way to you with ease. This video is the sonic embodiment of a time when our inhibitions never limited us from expressing our true selves.” ~ Namakau

Namakau is set to participate in LineCheck Music Conference in Italy this week on behalf of Africa Rising Music Conference. Her strides as a musician and a speaker reflect her intentionality as a creative. Taking up space and ensuring that African artists are represented the way they deserve. That doors may open to create access and resources for all to shine.

