When is the 2024 Six Nations? Fixtures in full, ticket info and how to watch

The 2024 Six Nations will take place between 2 February and 16 March, the first major tournament since last autumn’s Rugby World Cup in France.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will all feature as normal.

Key fixtures

The tournament starts with France hosting reigning champions Ireland on Friday 2 February at 8pm (GMT).

The last time the two sides stepped onto the pitch at the Stade de France was for the World Cup quarter-finals in October last year, when both teams’ hopes were swiftly dashed as they were knocked out on successive nights.

England kick off their campaign against Italy the following afternoon, Saturday 3 February at 2.15pm (GMT). Head coach Steve Borthwick will hope his side can pick up where they left off after finishing third at the World Cup.

Unlikely to be the piece de resistance, but nonetheless usually a fan favourite clash, England travel to Edinburgh to take on Scotland on Saturday 24 February at Murrayfield.

Scotland sealed a thrilling 29-23 victory over the “Auld Enemy” at Twickenham last time out, in the 2023 edition of the derby, in a game which marked the 141st anniversary of their first ever meeting.

Fixtures in full

Round 1

France vs Ireland

Date: Friday, 2 February

Venue: Orange Velodrome, Marseille

Kick-off: 8pm GMT

Italy vs England

Date: Saturday, 3 February

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT

Wales vs Scotland

Date: Saturday, 3 February

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT

Round 2

Scotland vs France

Date: Saturday, 10 February

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT

England vs Wales

Date: Saturday, 10 February

Venue: Twickenham, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT

Ireland vs Italy

Date: Sunday, 11 February

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Round 3

Ireland vs Wales

Date: Saturday, 24 February

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT

Scotland vs England

Date: Saturday, 24 February

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT

France vs Italy

Date: Sunday, 25 February

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Round 4

Italy vs Scotland

Date: Saturday, 9 March

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT

England vs Ireland

Date: Saturday, 9 March

Venue: Twickenham, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT

Wales vs France

Date: Sunday, 10 March

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Round 5

Wales vs Italy

Date: Saturday, 16 March

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT

Ireland vs Scotland

Date: Saturday, 16 March

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT

France vs England

Date: Saturday, 16 March

Venue: Parc OL, Lyon

Kick-off: 8pm GMT

How to watch on TV

Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams will also be available online for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Despite this, the Government recently rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events shown for free, leaving the future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV uncertain.

Where to buy tickets

Six Nations tickets are always in high demand, so the best way to secure them is to go through each nation’s union, or via an official partner.

For more information on purchasing tickets online and hospitality packages available click here to visit the official website.