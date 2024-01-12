When is the 2024 Six Nations? Fixtures in full, ticket info and how to watch

The 2024 Six Nations will take place between 2 February and 16 March, the first major tournament since last autumn’s Rugby World Cup in France.
England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will all feature as normal.
Key fixtures
The tournament starts with France hosting reigning champions Ireland on Friday 2 February at 8pm (GMT).
The last time the two sides stepped onto the pitch at the Stade de France was for the World Cup quarter-finals in October last year, when both teams’ hopes were swiftly dashed as they were knocked out on successive nights.
England kick off their campaign against Italy the following afternoon, Saturday 3 February at 2.15pm (GMT). Head coach Steve Borthwick will hope his side can pick up where they left off after finishing third at the World Cup.
Unlikely to be the piece de resistance, but nonetheless usually a fan favourite clash, England travel to Edinburgh to take on Scotland on Saturday 24 February at Murrayfield.
Scotland sealed a thrilling 29-23 victory over the “Auld Enemy” at Twickenham last time out, in the 2023 edition of the derby, in a game which marked the 141st anniversary of their first ever meeting.
Fixtures in full
Round 1
France vs Ireland
Date: Friday, 2 February
Venue: Orange Velodrome, Marseille
Kick-off: 8pm GMT
Italy vs England
Date: Saturday, 3 February
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT
Wales vs Scotland
Date: Saturday, 3 February
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT
Round 2
Scotland vs France
Date: Saturday, 10 February
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT
England vs Wales
Date: Saturday, 10 February
Venue: Twickenham, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT
Ireland vs Italy
Date: Sunday, 11 February
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 3pm GMT
Round 3
Ireland vs Wales
Date: Saturday, 24 February
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT
Scotland vs England
Date: Saturday, 24 February
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT
France vs Italy
Date: Sunday, 25 February
Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Kick-off: 3pm GMT
Round 4
Italy vs Scotland
Date: Saturday, 9 March
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT
England vs Ireland
Date: Saturday, 9 March
Venue: Twickenham, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT
Wales vs France
Date: Sunday, 10 March
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 3pm GMT
Round 5
Wales vs Italy
Date: Saturday, 16 March
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT
Ireland vs Scotland
Date: Saturday, 16 March
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT
France vs England
Date: Saturday, 16 March
Venue: Parc OL, Lyon
Kick-off: 8pm GMT
How to watch on TV
Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams will also be available online for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Despite this, the Government recently rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events shown for free, leaving the future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV uncertain.
Where to buy tickets
Six Nations tickets are always in high demand, so the best way to secure them is to go through each nation’s union, or via an official partner.
For more information on purchasing tickets online and hospitality packages available click here to visit the official website.
