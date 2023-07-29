Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE! El Clasico friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tonight sees a huge Clasico clash held in the United States as supporters in Texas are treated to the latest chapter in the famous football rivalry. Both teams are beginning their pre-season preparations, so expect plenty of players – and plenty of goals – on show in Dallas.

Barca’s summer has been disrupted by an illness spreading throughout the squad, forcing a game against Juventus to be cancelled before a 5-3 defeat to Arsenal, but have since fully recovered and ready to take on their long-time rivals. Real Madrid, meanwhile, saw off Manchester United with ease as Jude Bellingham scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win and have confirmed the squad is “complete” after splashing up to £115million on the midfielder.

Barcelona have earned bragging rights in three of their last four meetings, but Real Madrid won the most recent clash 4-0. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.