Arsenal FC vs RC Lens: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The Gunners lost in France earlier this season so are out to make amends in front of their home fans as they look to advance to the last-16 stage for the first time in seven years, when they went on to be humbled 5-1 by Barcelona.
Arsenal could even confirm top spot in Group B with a win should PSV drop points against Sevilla, claiming a valuable seeding for the next round in the process.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Lens is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Emirates Stadium.
Getty Images
Where to watch Arsenal vs Lens
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app/Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Arsenal vs Lens team news
Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns with the trio of Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Emile Smith Rowe still out, though the latter is closest to a return.
David Raya will return in goal after Aaron Ramsdale’s shaky performance against Brentford, while Kai Havertz should keep his place after his last-gasp winner in the game. Gabriel Jesus scored in the first game and could do with a goal.
David Raya will be back in goal.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Lens have been boosted by the return to fitness of defender Danso, while striker Elye Wahi is available to add to his goal from the first game despite being suspended for domestic matches.
Arsenal vs Lens prediction
Lens got the better of Arsenal earlier this season, but the Gunners endured an off night and that is unlikely to happen in front of their own fans.
The Ligue 1 side have been impressive at the back in Europe but you would not bet against the hosts being in potent form with qualification and top spot up for grabs.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Arsenal vs Lens match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link