Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United begin their Carabao Cup defence as they welcome Crystal Palace to Selhurst Park tonight. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle in last season’s final, as goals from Marcus Rashford and Casemiro ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy in the Dutchman’s first campaign at Old Trafford.
The mood is not quite as positive now, even if a narrow win over Burnley last time out got things back on track somewhat. United have still lost three of their six Premier League matches so far this season though. Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are among those who start for the hosts, while Sofyan Amrabat is handed a full debut.
As for Palace, they earned this trip to Old Trafford with victory over Plymouth in the second round. Dean Henderson starts for the Eagles against his former club, with Rob Holding lining up in the centre of defence. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.
Changes from both sides
Harry Maguire and Mason Mount return for Man United tonight, while Sofyan Amrabat is handed a full debut. That looks as though it’s going to come at full-back, due to the defensive injuries facing Erik ten Hag.
Chances too for Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial, as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are rested.
As for Palace, Dean Henderson does indeed start against his former club, while Rob Holding starts at centre-back. Ebere Eze and Marc Guehi among those on the bench.
Crystal Palace team news
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Holding, Richards, Mitchell, Doucoure, Riedewald, Schlupp, Rak-Sayki, Ayew, Mateta
Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Hughes, Dzoh, Eze, Ebiowei, Ola-Adebomi
Man United team news
Man United XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Amrabat, Casemiro, Hannibal, Pellistri, Mount, Garnacho, Martial
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Lindelof, Fernandes, Gore, Van de Beek, Hojlund, Fernandes
We’re about to find out whether Henderson actually is starting at Old Trafford.
All the team news coming up in the next few minutes, will be interesting to see just how seriously the two managers are going to take the Carabao Cup this season.
Huge night for Henderson!
When Dean Henderson made the decision to leave Manchester United this summer, he was surely not expecting his next career appearance to come against them at Old Trafford.
The goalkeeper is in line to make his Palace debut against his former club in the Carabao Cup tonight.
Henderson joined Crystal Palace in a £20million summer deal and this game will be his first chance to stake his claim to earn the No1 spot from Sam Johnstone.
How United lifted the trophy
It was a successful trip to Wembley last season.
Man United took on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and ended their six-year wait for a trophy, with Casemiro in particularly extremely impressive.
Hodgson: I can’t attack Carabao Cup
Fair to say Roy Hodgson wasn’t exactly in a hugely upbeat mood in his pre-match press conference.
Faced with a growing injury list, the Palace boss made it clear that he will name a weaker side tonight than he would have liked.
“I can’t attack the Carabao Cup as I intended to do because I don’t have any players,” Hodgson said.
“I’m worried about [Odsonne] Edouard’s hamstring. At the moment when I find out a player is out for three weeks, I’m relieved it’s not three months.”
Long way back for Sancho
Jadon Sancho‘s future at Manchester United looks bleaker than ever following reports the forward has now been banned from all first-team facilities at the club – even the team dining areas.
Sancho has been exiled from the first-team squad after accusing manager Erik ten Hag of lying about the reasons for being omitted from the matchday squad to face Arsenal earlier in September.
Ten Hag said Sancho had not performed well in training, but Sancho hit back on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that was untrue and that he was being used as a “scapegoat”.
Sancho has since deleted the post but is no closer to a return to the squad. The Daily Mirror report that Sancho, who is training with the academy, has been barred from using all first-team facilities at the club’s Carrington training ground.
That includes eating with the senior squad, meaning Sancho now dines with the academy players.
