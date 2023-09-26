37
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United begin their Carabao Cup defence as they welcome Crystal Palace to Selhurst Park tonight. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle in last season’s final, as goals from Marcus Rashford and Casemiro ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy in the Dutchman’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

The mood is not quite as positive now, even if a narrow win over Burnley last time out got things back on track somewhat. United have still lost three of their six Premier League matches so far this season though. Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are among those who start for the hosts, while Sofyan Amrabat is handed a full debut.


