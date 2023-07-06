5 years of cutting edge journalism

How time flies. We turn 5 today: five years of cutting edge journalism.

Our distinct colour salmon has distinguished us from the rest symbolising hope, health, and happiness. We were hopeful of a rosy outlook five years ago. We are still hopeful that the road out of the woods is now shorter, thanks to a battery of policies to stabilise the economy.

It has been a rollercoaster five years, punctuated in between by two years of lockdowns as the world moved swiftly to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was in the same vein that we introduced the e-paper in April 2020.

Where in the past one would have to go out of bed and look for the paper, the same product was now being delivered on email or in a WhatsApp group.

It has remained as such as we feel we have a better reach than the physical paper.

We are grateful to the support we have received from our business partners: the advertisers and subscribers for walking with us in the past five years.

We pledged to continue giving our valued partners value for money in the next five years.

The support from the business partners have allowed Business Times to survive the early mortalities that afflict new players in Zimbabwe’s tough media landscape.

New players barely survive to their next birthday as the terrain is tilted in favour of established enterprises, we were told then.

Few gave us a chance as we were deemed an “election project” for launching the paper three weeks before the 2018 harmonised elections.

Five years later we are still around, and, like wine, getting better with age.

At our launch edition, we promised to uphold journalistic ethics to ensure that our stories are not only credible but position Business Times as the paper of record.

We pledged that we would not be pliable to the whims of political and business actors. We also pledged to make the paper and all its platforms a marketplace of ideas. We have ticked those boxes and are open to suggestions, which makes Business Times the go-to publication.

We are mindful of inertia in the economy that is normally associated with elections. Our advice to business is that elections come and go.

Our appeal to the political players is to desist from violence, which leaves families with scars.

The scars of previous polls are still to heal.

Violence and intimidation have no place in a society we aspire to be by 2030.

On our part, our arms are open to business and for our partners, sit back and enjoy the ride as we journey into the next five years of redefining business as our pay off line boldly declares.

