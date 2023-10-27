REMA – RAVAGE EP | Afrobeats City

Benin City’s Rema returns after an undefeated year with his new 5-track EP, RAVAGE produced by London, Blaise Beatz, and P Prime. Rema has ascended to global superstar status, releasing banger after banger and delivering 5* performances night after night. RAVAGE marks the start of a new chapter, bringing his Rave & Roses era to an end as he enters this new phase. RAVAGE sees Rema connect with his inner flame and rage, releasing a sigh of relief and an outburst of energy. The new music is not fueled by negativity but by his drive, passion and destiny.

Rema’s artwork has become a crucial part of his artistry and always creates and allows room for discussion, perspective and speculation. In his Rave & Roses artwork, we see Rema travelling into a new portal, and he has now arrived in his RAVAGE era, energised and ready to go. On the cover of the new project, the horse represents his drive and passion, whilst the skeleton holding the sword reflects the inner fighter in him who has never given up on his goal. At the top of the artwork is a brain with a glowing pineal gland, demonstrating his awakening and activation of his third eye and also present is the spinal cord, a sign of resurrection. A touch of green floral can be seen around the edge to reflect growth, but no artwork would be complete without the Teddy Bear, which has become synonymous with Rema, a nod to his childhood and where this all began.

Rema will be topping off the year by performing at The O2, London, on 14th November 2023, his biggest show to date.

