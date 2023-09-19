AC Milan vs Newcastle LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Champions League group stage is back and kicks off tonight with the hugely anticipated return of Newcastle to the competition after over 20 years away. The Magpies are back at Europe’s top table less than two years after their Saudi-backed takeover, looking to make an impression on the biggest stage.

Eddie Howe & Co., though, could not have a tougher task after being drawn into the so-called ‘group of death’ along with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and tonight’s opponents. AC Milan reached the semi-finals last season but welcome Newcastle to the San Siro just three days after a 5-1 derby loss to city rivals Inter.

Given the strength of Group F, a win tonight would give either team a much-needed platform to build upon. Newcastle will have to do that without star midfielder Joelinton, though summer signing Sandro Tonali is ready to remind his former club of his talents. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog below!