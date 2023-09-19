29
15
24
26
31
4
9
47
40
32
30
10
34
33
35
25
20
7
49
16
44
46
50
43
1
38
3
8
18
2
5
22
37
11
39
23
14
48
13
45
21

AC Milan vs Newcastle LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

154 2 minutes read


The Champions League group stage is back and kicks off tonight with the hugely anticipated return of Newcastle to the competition after over 20 years away. The Magpies are back at Europe’s top table less than two years after their Saudi-backed takeover, looking to make an impression on the biggest stage.

Eddie Howe & Co., though, could not have a tougher task after being drawn into the so-called ‘group of death’ along with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and tonight’s opponents. AC Milan reached the semi-finals last season but welcome Newcastle to the San Siro just three days after a 5-1 derby loss to city rivals Inter.


Source link

154 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham ready to end James Ward-Prowse transfer chase as Carlos Borges heads to Ajax

West Ham ready to end James Ward-Prowse transfer chase as Carlos Borges heads to Ajax

The Ashes: How England and Australia rated in dramatic Second Test at Lord’s

The Ashes: How England and Australia rated in dramatic Second Test at Lord’s

Transfer news LIVE! Major Rice development, Arsenal near Timber; Caicedo to Chelsea; Spurs deal imminent

Transfer news LIVE! Major Rice development, Arsenal near Timber; Caicedo to Chelsea; Spurs deal imminent

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man United in Pavard battle; Chelsea eye Johnson; Spurs turn to Ferguson

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man United in Pavard battle; Chelsea eye Johnson; Spurs turn to Ferguson

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo