Afdis appoints new MD – Business Times

Listed wines and spirits maker, African Distillers, has appointed Stanley Muchenje as the new managing director with effect from April 1.

He will succeed Cecil Gombera whose reign ends on March 31.

“The board wishes to announce the appointment of Stanley Muchenje as the managing director with effect from April 1 2021,” board chairman Pearson Gowero said in a statement.

A marketer by profession, Muchenje joins from Delta where he was sales executive. Prior to that he held various senior positions in Sales, Distribution and Marketing at Delta Beverages.

Muchenje spent two years on secondment to SABMiller during which he had the opportunity to manage beer brands in various markets in Africa and distinguished himself by winning the prestigious SABMiller Mercutus Award.

Muchenje holds a Business Studies Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe as well as an M Phil Marketing from the Institute of Marketing Management in South Africa.

He attended various senior management programmes including the accelerated Leadership Development Programme at the GIBS Business School.