Air Zimbabwe acquires new aircraft

ANESU MASAMVU

The country’s national flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe , yesterday took delivery of an Embraer ERJ 145 plane as part of its efforts to grow its route network in accordance with its business turnaround plan.

Before being put into service, the 50-seater jet is anticipated to pass all required inspections, testing, and certification procedures in addition to the local registration process.

Speaking at the Robert Mugabe International Airport following the plane’s Water cannon salute, Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, stated that the latest acquisition is in line with the present business model.

“Air Zimbabwe’s turnaround strategic plan which we launched a few years ago is hinged on a number of key success factors which include increase in frequencies on the current route network for a customer centric schedule which can better serve the market convenience and affordability.

The coming in of this Embraer ERJ 145 plane exactly coincides with our newly found aspirations to develop a strong hub with Harare and Victoria Falls as the main tourist hubs respectively,” Mhona said.

