Air Zimbabwe acquires new aircraft

ANESU MASAMVU

 

The country’s national flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe , yesterday took delivery of an Embraer ERJ 145 plane  as part of its efforts  to grow  its route network in accordance with its  business  turnaround plan.

Before being put into service, the 50-seater jet is anticipated to pass all required inspections, testing, and certification procedures in addition to the local registration process.

Speaking at the Robert Mugabe International Airport following the plane’s Water cannon salute, Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, stated that the latest acquisition is in line with the present business model.

“Air Zimbabwe’s turnaround strategic plan which we launched a few years ago is hinged  on a number of key success  factors  which include  increase in frequencies  on the current route network for a customer  centric  schedule  which can better  serve  the market convenience  and affordability.

The coming in of this Embraer ERJ 145 plane exactly coincides with  our newly found aspirations to develop  a strong hub  with Harare  and Victoria Falls as the  main tourist hubs respectively,” Mhona said.

 

 


