Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune face off on Centre Court this afternoon for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals. World number one Alcaraz is now on a nine-match winning run on grass after his victory at Queen’s, and continues to look more and more comfortable on the surface.

He dropped the first set against Matteo Berrettini last time out but responded impressively to win in four sets, a result that took him beyond the fourth round at SW19 for the first time. With every day that goes past at Wimbledon, a final against Novak Djokovic appears increasingly inevitable.

Rune will have other ideas though, against a player in Alcaraz who he is very close friends with. Ten days ago, the 20-year-old did not have a single main-draw win at Wimbledon to his name, but the sixth seed has battled his way through to the last eight. Follow Alcaraz vs Rune with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!