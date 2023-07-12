Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune face off on Centre Court this afternoon for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals. World number one Alcaraz is now on a nine-match winning run on grass after his victory at Queen’s, and continues to look more and more comfortable on the surface.
He dropped the first set against Matteo Berrettini last time out but responded impressively to win in four sets, a result that took him beyond the fourth round at SW19 for the first time. With every day that goes past at Wimbledon, a final against Novak Djokovic appears increasingly inevitable.
Rune will have other ideas though, against a player in Alcaraz who he is very close friends with. Ten days ago, the 20-year-old did not have a single main-draw win at Wimbledon to his name, but the sixth seed has battled his way through to the last eight. Follow Alcaraz vs Rune with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!
Live updates
Rybakina takes the first set!
The defending champion has edged a first-set tie-break on Centre Court.
Jabeur actually won more points in the set, but it’s Rybakina who leads by a set and is on track for the semi-finals.
Reminder that Alcaraz vs Rune is coming up after that clash.
Alcaraz to go all the way?
Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini was still neatly poised.
The sets were level at one apiece although Alcaraz had the break to lead 5-3 and was at deuce on the Berrettini serve. In the midst of the subsequent rally the Spaniard whipped a forehand across court which the speed gun measured at 104mph to leave Berrettini in his tracks.
It is the sort of shot which marks Alcaraz out from the rest, one the majority of his peers wouldn’t even attempt let alone pull off.
Today’s second match on Centre Court will be another step-up against Holger Rune, a battle between the two players in the draw who look most likely to threaten Novak Djokovic, if in fact anyone can.
Read our full preview here!
Standard Sport prediction
No surprise to see that Alcaraz is favourite to book his place in the semi-finals.
The Spaniard hasn’t looked entirely unbeatable, with his forehand at times misfiring in the last couple of rounds, but he’s been more than good enough to come through any tough periods.
Rune has done incredibly well to make it this far – his run is likely to end here though.
Alcaraz to win in four sets
How to watch Alcaraz vs Rune
TV channel and live stream: The action this afternoon will be broadcast live on BBC One, with this match, and all the others around Wimbledon, available on the BBC iPlayer too.
Live blog: Or, even better, follow it all right here with us!
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune!
Two good friends, two 20-year-olds, but only one can make it through to the Wimbledon semi-finals.
We’ll have all the build-up right here, before full coverage of the match on Centre Court, which should get underway at around 3:30pm BST. Stay with us!
Source link