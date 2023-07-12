13
35
37
5
43
2
14
9
4
20
34
23
40
47
50
38
44
49
30
11
48
39
1
29
10
24
18
46
26
32
7
15
16
3
22
45
21
25
28
31
33
8

Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

138 2 minutes read


Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune face off on Centre Court this afternoon for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals. World number one Alcaraz is now on a nine-match winning run on grass after his victory at Queen’s, and continues to look more and more comfortable on the surface.

He dropped the first set against Matteo Berrettini last time out but responded impressively to win in four sets, a result that took him beyond the fourth round at SW19 for the first time. With every day that goes past at Wimbledon, a final against Novak Djokovic appears increasingly inevitable.


Source link

138 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Man City 1-1 Manchester United LIVE! Fernandes penalty – FA Cup final match stream, latest score, goal updates today

Man City 1-1 Manchester United LIVE! Fernandes penalty – FA Cup final match stream, latest score, goal updates today

England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Carlos Alcaraz is already more complete than Sampras and Becker, says John McEnroe

Carlos Alcaraz is already more complete than Sampras and Becker, says John McEnroe

Who is Karolina Muchova? Meet the French Open finalist who doctors told to stop playing sport 18 months ago

Who is Karolina Muchova? Meet the French Open finalist who doctors told to stop playing sport 18 months ago

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo