England player ratings vs Scotland: Jude Bellingham masterclass but Harry Maguire targeted

J ude Bellingham delivered a midfield masterclass as England beat fierce rivals Scotland 3-1 in a Hampden Park friendly to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the nations.

Phil Foden poked England in front short after the half-hour before Bellingham quickly doubled the visitors’ lead after a mistake from Andy Robertson.

Half-time substitute Harry Maguire, who was relentlessly targeted by the home support, turned into his own net to give Scotland a lifeline but Bellingham’s sublime assist for Harry Kane ensured England went home with the bragging rights.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Hampden Park to rate the England players…

Aaron Ramsdale 7

More or less untroubled by Scotland players, and unfortunate to be wrong-footed when Maguire turned into his own net.

Kyle Walker 8

Took advantage of Scotland’s narrow back three to dominate the right flank. Set up Foden’s goal with a low cross, having earlier flashed a shot across the box.

Lewis Dunk 7

Similar in stature to Maguire and composed on the ball, Dunk could be the natural alternative if the Manchester United continues to struggled. Assured here on his first England appearance since 2018, making an important block in the second half.

Marc Guehi 7

One handball shout aside, was unflustered in another encouraging 45-minute display. Now England’s third centre-half behind Maguire and John Stones?

Kieran Trippier 6

Linked up well with Rashford down the left but stayed in his half more than Walker, unsurprising given he was on his weaker foot.

Kalvin Phillips 7

Given he has played just six minutes for Manchester City this season, Phillips was energetic and comfortable in and out of possession.

Declan Rice 8

Imposing without the ball and used it well, often looking to beat the press and switch play or fling a cross into the box.

Jude Bellingham 9

Set up Kane’s clincher with a magnificent turn away from two players, drop of the shoulder and cute pass. His goal was a gift but he finished it well and was involved in the build-up with a smart one-two with Foden. England’s standout player on the night, also forcing a second-half save from Angus Gunn.

Brilliant Bellingham took Real Madrid form to Hampden Park / REUTERS

Phil Foden 8

Skied England’s first opening from Rashford’s cutback but made amends by poking home the opening goal in a really bright display of smart runs and deft flicks.

Marcus Rashford 8

His passing through the lines was excellent, suggesting he can be both a goal-threat and a creative option from the flank.

Harry Kane 7

Took his goal with usual aplomb to kill the game. Stretched Scotland’s back three with his movement and, as usual, dropped back to get on the ball.

Subs

Harry Maguire (Guehi 45’) 5

Ruthlessly targeted by the Tartan Army and scored an unfortunate, if sloppy, own goal to let Scotland back in. Should never have been put in the firing line, really.

Harry Maguire scored an unfortunate own goal but questions over his place remain / REUTERS

Eberechi Eze (Rashford 71’) 7

Denied his first England goal by a smart save from Gunn in a lively cameo, also playing his part in the build-up to the third goal.

Bukayo Saka (Rashford 71’) 7

Held on to the ball well in the move leading to Kane’s goal and was a handful for a tiring Scotland.

Callum Wilson (Kane 84’) N/A

Conor Gallagher (Bellingham 84’) N/A

Not used: Johnstone, Henderson, Chilwell, Tomori, Colwill, Maddison, Pickford, Nketiah.