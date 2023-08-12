Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures, results and live scores for matchday 1

Arsenal then followed that up with a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

The four 3pm kick-offs saw the other two promoted teams begin their seasons. Sheffield United lost to Crystal Palace as Luton Town were beaten at Brighton. Meanwhile, West Ham drew with a Bournemouth team with a new manager a plenty of new players and Fulham beat Everton.

Newcastle and Aston Villa, both with designs of continuing their impressive form of last season, will finish off Saturday.

Tottenham – who may or may not have Harry Kane to call upon – head to Brentford in the first game on Sunday, before arguably the clash of the weekend sees Mauricio Pochettino welcome Liverpool in his first game in charge of Chelsea. The weekend concludes on Monday night as Manchester United host Wolves.

Read More

Gameweek one fixtures

Latest Premier League standings

Follow the first weekend of the new Premier League season with Standard Sport!