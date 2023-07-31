8
Aleksandar Mitrovic will seek Fulham transfer exit even if Saudi Arabia switch falls through

Al-Hilal have been ready to more than triple Mitrovic’s £120,000-a-week wages but Fulham want around £50million for the striker and they are reluctant to meet that asking price.


