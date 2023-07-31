Aleksandar Mitrovic will seek Fulham transfer exit even if Saudi Arabia switch falls through

Al-Hilal have been ready to more than triple Mitrovic’s £120,000-a-week wages but Fulham want around £50million for the striker and they are reluctant to meet that asking price.

Mitrovic has tried to force through a move to Al-Hilal and is unhappy after Fulham rejected their latest offer of £40m.

Should the Saudi club end their pursuit of him, Mitrovic will seek an alternative move in Europe after indicating he wants to leave Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic is back in training with Fulham but the 28-year-old was left out of their squad to face Chelsea in Washington last night.

Speaking over the weekend, Fulham manager Marco Silva said: “It is a process and it is not an easy situation.

“I am not here to talk about the negotiations and clubs that are linked with him. He is with the group. Let’s hope we get him as fit as we can in the next few days.”