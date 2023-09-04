All set for ED’s inauguration

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to take the oath of office on Monday to begin his second term following his victory in the elections held on August 23 -24.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52.6%) beating his nearest challenger, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44%).

It comes as none of the 10 contestants in the Presidential race filled a petition at the Constitutional Court challenging the validity of the result within seven days of the declaration of the winner, paving the way for the inauguration to proceed.

During the swearing in ceremony, President Mnangagwa will take oath to uphold the Constitution and to serve the people of Zimbabwe , before Chief Justice Luke Malaba or the next most senior judge available.

A number of leaders are anticipated to attend the inauguration of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium with thousands of Zimbabweans.

Some of the leaders expected include South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

Related