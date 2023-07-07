Wimbledon 2023: When is Andy Murray playing today?

The pair started to play their second-round clash on Centre Court in the afternoon, with the fifth-seed Greek having overcome Dominic Thiem in round one.

Meanwhile, in Tuesday’s match against Ryan Peniston, Murray maintained his record of never losing in the Wimbledon first round, winning 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 against the fellow Brit. The match was watched by Roger Federer.

After the match, Murray said: “It was amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty as well. It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting this event.

“I started off the match quite nervous. Once I got the break in the first set, I think I played some good stuff. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon. I’m hoping I’m fit and ready for a good run.”

Murray, 36, has won Wimbledon twice and his Athens-born opponent has never been past the fourth round. But Tsitsipas is Murray’s junior at 24 and achieved better results this year – getting to the Australian Open final and the quarter-final at Roland Garros.



Andy Murray | Wimbledon 2023





Tsitsipas is also playing doubles at Wimbledon in the men’s competition with his younger brother, Petros Tsitsipas, and in the mixed doubles with Paula Badosa.

Badosa is a former women’s number two singles player who is said to be dating Stefanos Tsitsipas. Hopefully, their romance can survive the ordeal even if they are knocked out by first-round opponents Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek – the number one seeds.

When is Andy Murray playing his next match at Wimbledon?

Murray and Tsitsipas will resume their match on Centre Court on Friday but not before 3pm.

This is in keeping with the general rule for matches suspended overnight, to not play as the first match for the next day.

Play on Centre Court begins at 1.30pm, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Alexandre Muller.

Murray and Tsitsipas will then slot in before Iga Swiatek and Petra Martic, who were originally scheduled to play second before Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka as the third match.

Djokovic vs Wawrinka is still scheduled for Centre Court as the fourth match on Friday.

It’s likely that Murray and Tsitsipas will begin their fourth set of their second-round match between 3.30pm and 4pm but it could end up being later if Alcaraz and Muller’s match is close and goes to five sets.

The encounter looks set to mimic the marathon match the pair had at the US Open in 2021, with Tsitsipas triumphing in five sets despite controversy about his lengthy toilet breaks.