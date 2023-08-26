3
26
49
34
47
16
9
45
13
35
44
30
39
5
22
38
40
7
31
23
20
18
11
1
2
48
37
33
43
15
25
21
32
10
29
50
14
24
4
8
46

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Timeline

142 1 minute read

After getting matching tattoos, Grande officially debuted a $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring on June 11.

Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, who made the engagement ring, told E! News that The Suicide Squad actor contacted him weeks before to request the ring.

“Pete called me at the end of May and said, ‘Look, I’m getting a ring. This is what I want,'” the jeweler said. “And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn’t tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn’t tell me anything about it.”

Their relationship, however, was bombarded with attacks as their romance blossomed “quicker than anything else,” per Grande’s fans. However, a source acknowledged that they found love quickly but decided to take it to the next level since they always made each other happy.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Govt withdraws move to bring back indigenisation law

Govt withdraws move to bring back indigenisation law

Sukihana Deactivates Twitter After YK Osiris Forces a Kiss on Her

Sukihana Deactivates Twitter After YK Osiris Forces a Kiss on Her

Fat Joe Responds to People Saying He Lied About His Unreleased Album With Biggie

Fat Joe Responds to People Saying He Lied About His Unreleased Album With Biggie

Zacc, Interpol join to sniff out criminals

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo