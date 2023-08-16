11
40
43
22
24
23
20
2
31
35
16
15
5
44
32
13
39
21
3
14
50
25
49
47
30
37
4
26
48
8
18
46
33
38
9
7
1
34
29
45
10

Why Arsenal’s David Raya deal makes perfect sense as Aaron Ramsdale battle begins

141 3 minutes read


G

o back to the Covid summer of 2020, to the final game at Griffin Park, a play-off semi-final win over Swansea, and as Brentford’s dressing-room celebrations echo quietly around an empty ground, David Raya returns to the field to cut himself a section of the net he has guarded all season.

Had things turned out a little differently, that souvenir of the old ground’s farewell might just as easily have come to be one of his own. Later the same summer, Arsenal made their first move for the goalkeeper, a series of bids around £10million rejected, even with Brentford preparing for another season in the Championship. Three years on, the Gunners finally have their man.


Source link

141 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Lakers Vs Jazz – Free Live Stream Reddit Online

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in shock Szczesny bid; Arsenal eye Castagne; Spurs want Sancho; Man United latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in shock Szczesny bid; Arsenal eye Castagne; Spurs want Sancho; Man United latest

Six Nations 2021 Fixtures: Final Round

Martin Odegaard says ‘angry’ Arsenal will repeat history in fresh Premier League title challenge

Martin Odegaard says ‘angry’ Arsenal will repeat history in fresh Premier League title challenge

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo