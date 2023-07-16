Jurrien Timber reveals why Arsenal signed him amid intriguing Ajax comparison

J urrien Timber believes that his education at Ajax will stand him in good stead for a successful career at Arsenal, revealing that his familiarity with the Gunners’ playing style was a key reason behind his recent transfer.

Along with fellow high-profile new recruits Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, the versatile Dutch defender has formed part of an early summer £200million spending spree in north London as Mikel Arteta approaches the next phase of his Emirates evolution following last season’s surprise Premier League title charge.

Timber officially joined from Eredivisie giants Ajax on Friday, with Arsenal paying just over £34m up front for his services, with a further £4m potentially due in add-ons.

The 22-year-old was subsequently named in Arteta’s travelling squad for a pre-season tour of the United States, where he will hope to make a quick impression on coaches, team-mates and fans alike in friendlies against an MLS All-Star XI, Manchester United and Barcelona.

On his part, Timber believes he will have no problem in adapting quickly to life at Arsenal due to the obvious similarities in playing style compared to Ajax, which he believes is why he was targeted for a transfer to the Gunners in the first place.

“I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play,” Timber told Arsenal’s official website. “Of course, this is a bigger league and everything is bigger here, I can see that immediately. This is the way they teach you in the youth already, and I’m happy I got to learn that at Ajax.

Jurrien Timber is one of three major signings made by Arsenal early in the summer window / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I think also that’s the reason they bought me and they want me, because they know I can play this style. And now it’s for me to show everyone and also in the Premier League that I can do the same things.”