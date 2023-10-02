44
24
13
22
49
8
2
21
45
15
33
37
10
47
38
48
3
46
9
43
11
29
32
30
1
25
35
4
31
18
7
50
26
34
23
20
5
39
16
14
40

Arsenal hit by travel chaos before Lens tie but Mikel Arteta confirms double injury boost

142 2 minutes read


The travelling party was due to depart for Lille, just north of Lens, at 4.15pm UK time on Monday but three hours later they were still waiting to depart the private terminal at Luton, with the club saying bad weather was responsible for the delay.


Source link

142 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Logarusic explains bloated Warriors squad as he reveals ten players could miss Afcon Qualifiers

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Conor Gallagher: Tottenham make £40m verbal bid for Chelsea midfielder on Deadline Day

Conor Gallagher: Tottenham make £40m verbal bid for Chelsea midfielder on Deadline Day

Frank Warren vows to force Usyk vs Dubois rematch with appeal of controversial defeat

Frank Warren vows to force Usyk vs Dubois rematch with appeal of controversial defeat

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo