3
15
48
38
35
47
7
39
31
11
20
32
49
44
14
18
46
13
26
40
25
24
37
4
8
2
33
34
22
16
10
21
30
43
5
9
50
45
29
23
1

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard withdraws from Norway squad after injury absence

151 Less than a minute


The Gunners skipper has not played in any of his club’s last three matches due to a lingering knock suffered in training


Source link

151 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kishan, Kohli Maul England, Help India Draw Level

Christopher Nkunku offers Chelsea exciting glimpse of attacking boost after stylish RB Leipzig sign-off

Christopher Nkunku offers Chelsea exciting glimpse of attacking boost after stylish RB Leipzig sign-off

Newcastle vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Almiron strike

Newcastle vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Almiron strike

Chelsea FC vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Chelsea FC vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo