20
45
7
26
35
33
21
15
3
11
34
5
13
9
1
32
48
50
2
31
40
44
46
30
22
37
24
18
10
4
16
49
39
25
23
8
47
43
29
38
14

Galatasaray target Arsenal defender Cedric Soares as Besiktas battle looms

140 Less than a minute


Cedric and fellow Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares could both leave the Emirates before next week’s transfer deadline


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United vs Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

China vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

China vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo