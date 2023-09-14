How to watch France vs Uruguay for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

The South Americans travel to Lille having sat out the opening weekend of the competition, although their build-up went fairly well with wins over Chile and Namibia.

Few are expecting Uruguay to threaten Les Bleus, however, with the much-changed hosts expected to rack up a bonus point and a serious scoreline at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

France beat New Zealand 27-13 to open their tournament last Friday in what many have described as a statement victory as they seek to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the very first time on home soil this autumn.

And their passionate home fans will be waiting on a big victory this evening to back up that performance.

Where to watch France vs Uruguay

TV channel: In the UK, Thursday’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game as it happens with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.