Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

A rsenal are out to bounce back from defeat to Manchester United in tonight’s pre-season friendly against Barcelona.

New signings Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are now fully integrated into the Gunners squad with this their penultimate match of the summer.

While Barcelona is a daunting task for any team, even in pre-season, the Catalans are actually playing their first friendly of the campaign in Los Angeles.

A stomach bug swept through Xavi’s squad which resulted in the cancellation of last week’s game against Juventus.

Arsenal fans face an overnight stint if they want to watch this Stateside match-up live.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Arsenal’s official media channel, with kick-off at 3.30am BST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.