8
1
9
30
49
44
3
23
5
21
33
48
31
20
43
32
37
11
38
29
39
4
13
14
2
22
10
26
7
34
50
40
35
16
18
47
25
15
45
24
46

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

135 1 minute read


A

rsenal and Barcelona tonight face off in Los Angeles in a heavyweight pre-season clash.

The Spanish giants come into the friendly having been forced to cancel their meeting with Juventus last week due to a sickness bug that swept through their camp, making this their first outing of the summer.

The Gunners are more advanced in their preparations for the new campaign but suffered defeat to Manchester United last time out.


Source link

135 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg responds to transfer links over surprise Tottenham exit

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg responds to transfer links over surprise Tottenham exit

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Veiga; Arsenal eye Caicedo; Maguire to Spurs; Man United latest; Mac Allister

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Veiga; Arsenal eye Caicedo; Maguire to Spurs; Man United latest; Mac Allister

Full order of play for Sunday, what time it starts and how to watch in UK

Full order of play for Sunday, what time it starts and how to watch in UK

Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham are pushing for more summer signings

Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham are pushing for more summer signings

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo