Arsenal FC vs Monaco: Emirates Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

A rsenal conclude their pre-season preparations as they face Monaco in the Emirates Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners are back from their tour of the USA, a trip that brought wins over the MLS All-Stars and Barcelona but a defeat to Manchester United, and return to home comforts for this one-off fixture in north London.

Mikel Arteta’s side then turn their attention to the Community Shield this weekend against Manchester City, so the Arsenal boss will be keen for his side to pick up a victory here and head to Wembley in good form.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Monaco is scheduled for a 6pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Monaco

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Arsenal’s official media channel.

Arsenal vs Monaco team news

Declan Rice missed the win over Barcelona due to a kick in training, but the issue is not believed to be serious and he could feature in an Arsenal shirt at the Emirates for the first time. Oleksandr Zinchenko remains a doubt due to the muscular injury that kept him out of the USA tour.

Folarin Balogun has also been battling injury and could miss out again, but new signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are both available and Leandro Trossard will be keen to continue his impressive form.

Timber may once again start at left-back in Zinchenko’s absence, with Arteta largely reluctant to use Kieran Tierney so far in pre-season.

Declan Rice picked up a knock in training ahead of the Barcelona match / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal vs Monaco prediction

Monaco have been in decent form so far in pre-season, but Arsenal certainly have more quality and will be keen to deliver in front of their home fans before the serious business begins.

The intensity from the Gunners has been clear even in the recent friendlies and more of the same can be expected here in a comfortable win, even if the defence has looked vulnerable at times.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two sides met in 2014/15 season in the last-16 of the Champions League, with Monaco coming out on top on away goals.

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 0

Monaco wins: 1