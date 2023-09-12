Scotland vs England live stream: How can I watch international friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

E ngland and Scotland tonight renew the oldest rivalry in football as they mark 150th anniversary of the first international fixture.

While historically the Three Lions have been the better team in century and a half since, it is those north of the border who are the nation in form ahead of the 116th derby.

Scotland have since won 11 qualifying matches in a row and could even become the first team to qualify for Euro 2024 should results elsewhere go their way.

Gareth Southgate has already ruled out experimenting during the game, despite plenty newer faces in his squad wanting minutes, such is the importance of gaining a positive result. It is all primed to be a not-so-friendly international in Glasgow, and here is how you can watch for free.

England and Scotland will be wearing unique warm-up shirts for the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match. / The FA via Getty Images

Where to watch Scotland vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm for a 7.45pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Hampden Park.