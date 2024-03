Mikel Arteta’s side appeared on track for a dull if acceptable goalless draw in Porto last month in their last-16 first-leg tie, only to end up losing the game 1-0 after a last-gasp strike from Galeno. Though Arsenal – still without Gabriel Martinelli due to injury – are still favourites to turn things around on Tuesday, there is much work to do and the manager has called on the crowd to “bring the noise” and carry their team to victory.