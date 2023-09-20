Arsenal vs PSV: Mikel Arteta gets his chance to prove he belongs within elite group

The Spaniard has worked wonders since taking over at Emirates Stadium in 2019, guiding the Gunners to FA Cup glory in 2020 and turning them into title contenders.

Success in Europe, however, has proved elusive. During three seasons in the Europa League, Arsenal never won a knockout game at home, though they did reach the semi-finals in 2020-21.

Arteta is rightly regarded among the most progressive, forward-thinking coaches in the game, but the Champions League offers a chance for him to take his place among Europe’s elite.

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Every day you have something to prove,” said Arteta, whose side begin their campaign in the competition against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven tonight.

“Tonight, I have to prove that we have prepared in the best possible way and that we are giving the players the best possible chance to play as well as we possibly can to win the game. That’s the reality of the sport.

“We’ve been chasing it and fighting for it, and now we’ve got it, we have to make the most out of it.”

This is uncharted territory for Arteta, and it is a similar situation for many of the Arsenal players, too. Only 11 of them have played in the Champions League before, while Mohamed Elneny is the sole member of the squad to have done so for Arsenal.

It is perhaps why Champions League fever has gripped the club’s training ground this week, with players playing the competition’s anthem during gym sessions.

“We have players that have played in it for many years, and some of them have won it,” said Arteta. “It’s great to have that mixture and the excitement it creates of playing for the first time, I sense it. It’s just mixing that experience and deciding to make your debut in the right way to perform at the highest level.”

Arteta leads Arsenal training ahead of CL match against PSV

What Arsenal lack in experience, they make up for in talent. The club has waited a long time to return to Europe’s top table, but it is hard to escape the feeling that now is the right moment for its young squad to do so.

Arsenal are blessed with a talented crop of players coming into their peak years, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba are ready to make their mark.

“This club has to be in the Champions League,” said Arteta. “Every time I watched it and we weren’t there, I felt it. I think you put pressure on yourself. I have the responsibility to try to bring the club to the biggest stages, to the biggest tournament, and then be fighting for them.”

The draw has been kind to Arsenal, so much so that some bookmakers have them fourth favourites to win the competition at Wembley on June 1.

As well as PSV (top of the Eredivisie after four wins in their first four matches), the Gunners face Sevilla (currently 17th in La Liga) and Lens (currently bottom of Ligue 1).

That should provide Arteta with a chance to rotate his squad, as Arsenal juggle their Champions League return with a Premier League title bid.

Gabriel Martinelli is out with the hamstring injury he sustained against Everton, so Arteta will be forced into one change, with Leandro Trossard expected to start.

The big call for Arteta is who starts in goal. David Raya made his Gunners debut at Goodison Park, as Aaron Ramsdale dropped to the bench. Arteta has insisted neither is guaranteed to be first-choice and Ramsdale could come back into the team tonight.

“We’ve been doing it for many years,” said Arteta. “When Bernd [Leno] was here, we brought Aaron in, and I don’t see any differences.”

Arsenal met PSV in the Europa League last season, winning at home and losing away, but the Dutch side are a different team this season. Peter Bosz has replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy as manager, while star players Cody Gakpo, Ibrahim Sangare and Xavi Simons have all left.