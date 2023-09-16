2
Arsenal XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

A

rsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey is “a few weeks away” from returning, but Bukayo Saka is fit to face Everton on Sunday.

Saka was on the bench for England’s win over Scotland, coming off it to play the final 19 minutes, with reports emerging that he is nursing an Achilles problem.


Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England’s pursuit of Australian wickets delayed as rain wipes out morning session of day three at Headingley

Rory McIlroy reveals YouTube inspiration as he stays in mix for US Open

Usyk vs Dubois LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

