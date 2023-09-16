Arsenal XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

A rsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey is “a few weeks away” from returning, but Bukayo Saka is fit to face Everton on Sunday.

Saka was on the bench for England’s win over Scotland, coming off it to play the final 19 minutes, with reports emerging that he is nursing an Achilles problem.

Arteta, however, insists the winger is fine and he trained normally on Friday ahead of Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park.

“He is fine, he trained normally today so there is nothing to report there,” said Arteta.

“Every player has always pains or issues, but nothing to worry about.”

Arsenal will be without Partey this weekend, though, as the midfielder is still recovering from a groin injury picked up just before the international break.

The Ghana midfielder is understood to be targeting a return to action next month and Arteta confirmed he will be out for a while longer.

“He is still a few weeks away,” said Arteta. “He has got a muscle injury and he is progressing well, but he is still a few weeks away.”

Arsenal likely XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Sunday 4.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: Goodison Park

Referee: Simon Hooper

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard.

Injured: Elneny (knee), Partey (groin)