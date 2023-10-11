13
32
2
15
40
31
3
46
20
18
5
48
21
25
50
16
14
26
7
24
45
33
23
8
10
37
38
9
29
43
39
35
47
49
4
22
11
1
44
30
34

Antonio Conte addresses next move after Tottenham exit

134 1 minute read


The Italian has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in March but has reportedly been contacted by the Serie A giants as they consider their options.

Rudi Garcia has struggled since Luciano Spalletti left the club this summer following an historic title win last season.


Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ange Postecoglou refusing to get carried away as Tottenham eye best start since 1965

Ange Postecoglou refusing to get carried away as Tottenham eye best start since 1965

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chris Billam-Smith takes Lawrence Okolie’s WBO world title with scrappy points win in Bournemouth

Chris Billam-Smith takes Lawrence Okolie’s WBO world title with scrappy points win in Bournemouth

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo