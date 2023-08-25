Arsenal XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

G abriel Jesus is ready to play his first match of the season for Arsenal after a rapid recovery from knee surgery.

The 26-year-old is available to face Fulham having trained all week at the Gunners’ London Colney base.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference, saying: “He is looking really sharp and trained really well for the full week, so he is ready to go.”

It is unclear whether the Brazil international will be available from the start, however, with Eddie Nketiah having done a good job in his absence. Nketiah will likely continue up front in a three with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, leaving Jesus on the bench.

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will continue in midfield with Aaron Ramsdale to start in goal ahead of new signing David Raya.

Arsenal will have to make a change in defence from their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s controversial red card.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could take his place having made the bench on Monday after a period out injured. William Saliba, Ben White and Thomas Partey would complete the back line with Gabriel Magalhaes also available.

Jurrien Timber is potentially out for the season after suffering a major knee injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening day. Reiss Nelson and Mohammed Elneny are also injured.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Florin Balogun will all likely miss out while in talks to leave the club before transfer deadline day on September 1.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber, Elneny

Doubts: Nelson, Tierney, Balogun, Lokonga

Suspended: Tomiyasu.

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday August 26, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium