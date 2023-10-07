How to watch Wood vs Warrington: Live stream and TV channel for boxing tonight

It’s Nottingham vs Leeds inside the boxing ring as Wood puts his WBA world featherweight title on the line.

Wood took back the belt by gaining revenge on the stripped Mauricio Lara back in May, having seen his first reign as a world champion emphatically ended by the Mexican three months earlier.

Now he defends it against British rival Warrington, who is looking to embark upon a third championship stint on Saturday evening.

The ‘Leeds Warrior’ claimed back the IBF belt he vacated in 2021 against veteranKiko Martinez last year, but held it for only nine months before being dethroned via an extremely close points defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez.

Read More

How to watch Wood vs Warrington

TV channel: In the UK, Wood vs Warrington is being broadcast live tonight via sport streaming service DAZN, with main event ring walks expected at 10:39pm BST.

The undercard starts at 7pm, with ‘Before the Bell’ coverage of the early prelim fights from 4:45pm.

Live stream: Those with a subscription can also catch the action live online via the DAZN app or website.