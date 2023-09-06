44
Arsenal 3-0 Linkopings: Lina Hurtig nets against former club in Women’s Champions League qualifying win

rsenal kicked off their season in successful fashion with a 3-0 win over Linkopings in the Women’s Champions League first qualifying round.

Kim Little missed an early penalty as Arsenal were frustrated in a goalless first-half, but headers from Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig, who played for Linkopings for three years, ensured the Gunners never looked like falling at the European hurdle, before Stina Blackstenius swept home late on to cap a comfortable victory.


