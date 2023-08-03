Gareth Southgate delivers Rugby World Cup rallying cry to England squad

The England football boss addressed Steve Borthwick’s full Rugby World Cup training squad at their Pennyhill Park base.

Southgate had spoken to the England squad on several occasions under former boss Eddie Jones, and has struck up a similarly close relationship with new head coach Borthwick.

Full-back Freddie Steward revealed England’s players were hooked on Southgate’s every word.

“Gareth spoke about what it means to the country,” said Leicester star Steward. “When England go to a World Cup, the country goes with you and you’re representing everyone.

“That camaraderie and spirit which can be created with the whole nation is amazing.

“I’ve not played at a World Cup before, but the guys who went to Japan four years ago talk about it as well and the support they had, and how the whole nation came together. It’s really exciting.”

Bristol prop Ellis Genge admitted he was able to glean far more on Southgate’s latest visit in comparison to the last, given his advanced years and standing within the England squad.

“I was maybe 23 when he last came in and I’m 28 now,” said Genge, who will captain England in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up Test against Wales in Cardiff.

“I probably took a lot more from it. We asked what he thought of our environment and he gave us some good feedback. He said it was very different to the football environment. We just bounced some questions off him.

“The boys asked a few questions about their favourite teams. He said he was amazed how smoothly the rugby sessions run, given the differences in play between football and rugby. He mentioned how there’s a lot more breakdown in play in rugby, whereas football’s a lot more fluid with the ball in play.”

Borthwick admitted he has valued the opportunity to bounce ideas off Southgate over the years, and especially since taking England’s top job.

“Gareth’s got such a vast experience of tournaments as a player and in management,” said Borthwick.

“He shared that with the players. They enjoyed it, asked him plenty of questions and he was very generous in terms of his lessons and his experiences and things he’s picked up on in the journey. Gareth is someone I’ve been very privileged to have known for a few years now.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak to him regularly, and he’s been generous with his thoughts. A couple of months ago I had lunch with Gareth and it was brilliant to talk about the challenge we both face and how he approaches them.”