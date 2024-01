Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the first time after he joined up with the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and have also been hit by an illness to captain Virgil van Dijk. Arsenal, who are missing the injured Gabriel Jesus, will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time, with their ‘No More Red’ kit being used as part of the club’s campaign against knife crime and youth violence. With kick-off at 4.30pm GMT, follow all the action at the Emirates Stadium.