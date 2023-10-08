Every player marked out of 10 as Gabriel stars and Erling Haaland goes missing

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City (Martinelli 86′)

Gabriel Martinelli’s late strike sealed a dramatic win for Arsenal over title rivals Manchester City.

City started brightly and didn’t allow Arsenal into the game, with David Raya’s early insecurity underpinning a generally shaky Gunners start.

Yet both Raya and Arsenal settled into the game, frustrating a City side lacking in attacking edge.

The major talking point of a first half with only one shot on target from either side was Mateo Kovacic’s tackling.

The Croatian could have received two red cards in seven minutes for challenges on Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, yet was only given one yellow by referee Michael Oliver.

But as the game looked to be petering out, with just one shot on target from either side, Martinelli’s deflected strike ensured Arsenal would take all three points, and condemned City to their third loss in four games.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: Started shakily as he flapped at a City corner within the first five minutes, and got shakier under pressure from Julian Alvarez 10 minutes later. Didn’t have much else to do thanks to his defence 4

Ben White: Kept Phil Foden out of the game in a solid defensive showing but his relationship with Gabriel Jesus down the right needs work 6

William Saliba: Cementing his status as one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League. Alongside the exceptional Gabriel, ensured Erling Haaland didn’t have a shot 7

Gabriel: A complete defensive performance to nullify the most dangerous attack in world football. Capped off with a spectacular overhead kick clearance 8

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Inverted well from left-back and dominated a crucial area of the pitch. Could have done more with two long-range shots in the first half 7

Jorginho: Made more passes than any other Arsenal player in a solid but unspectacular showing. Was brought in to shore up the midfield and did exactly that 7

Declan Rice: Cleared a guaranteed goal off the line within the first five minutes, but largely disappeared from the spotlight for the next 85 6

Martin Odegaard: Perhaps tried too hard when given a rare opportunity to make something happen 5

Gabriel Jesus: Out of position on the right-wing, but created the best of Arsenal’s attacking play 6

Eddie Nketiah: Curled a decent first-half chance well wide and looked overenthusiastic and out of his depth apart from that 4

Leandro Trossard: Shut down by Kyle Walker and hooked at half-time. Not an afternoon to remember for the Belgian 5

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli: 7

Kai Havertz: 7

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 6

Thomas Partey: 6

Man City player ratings

Ederson: Solid as always, but also didn’t have much to do as Arsenal didn’t have a shot in the first half. Little he could do about the winner 6

Kyle Walker: Did an excellent job in locking down Leandro Trossard and provided a creative outlet down the right while Alvarez tucked inside 7

Ruben Dias: Marshalled an incredibly solid defence with class and poise, restricting Nketiah to just eight passes 7

Nathan Ake: Blasted one of City’s best chances over the bar within five minutes and incredibly unlucky for Arsenal’s goal 6

Josko Gvardiol: A virtually faultless performance from the 21-year-old at both ends. A colossus in defence and provided some wicked balls as an attacking left-back 8

Rico Lewis: Continued his impressive move into midfield in Rodri’s absence with a mature showing 7

Mateo Kovacic: Could have been sent off within half-an-hour for a grim tackle on Odegaard, and certainly should have picked up a second yellow shortly after for a similar challenge on Rice 5

Bernardo Silva: Exactly what we’ve come to expect from one of the hardest-working and intelligent midfielders in the game 7

Julian Alvarez: Pressed, pushed and harried as he always does, and nearly got a goal early on after robbing Raya. Got into good spaces but couldn’t quite take advantage of them 6

Erling Haaland: Completely marked out of the game, finishing without a shot 4

Phil Foden – Kept out of the game by White and made a risky clearance early on. 5

Substitutes

John Stones: 6

Matheus Nunes: 6

Jeremy Doku: 6