Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal battle Man Utd for De Ligt; Chelsea told Gyokeres price; Tottenham in Nusa talks

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all still striving to complete some headline deals as we approach the finishing straight of the January transfer window. Arsenal have been rather quiet this month, but it is now said that they will rival Manchester United for the signing of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. Arsenal and Chelsea are both on alert over Karim Benzema, while the Gunners are also believed to be leading the race for Xavi Simons and Ander Barrenetxea.