Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE! Emirates Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arteta challenges Arsenal to share scoring burden

Arsenal have shared the goals around nicely during this pre-season tour, with several players getting in on the act throughout the summer.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard (twice) and Fabio Vieira were all on target against Barcelona in LA last week, a trend that is going to have to continue if Arsenal are to pose a genuine threat to Treble winners Manchester City once again this term and also compete on their return to the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta is evidently pleased to have such strong options in front of goal and challenged his forwards to give him a selection headache each and every week.

“We need to score as many goals as possible and if we have someone who scores 25, 30, 40 goals great,” he said. “Gabi [Jesus] didn’t score [against Barcelona] but it’s the best Gabi I have seen for months. Transmitting that energy, that belief.

“He was creating a lot of chaos, a lot of good moments and making everyone better. I’m really pleased with that and the contribution of Kai [Havertz].

“He has that quality and that’s why he’s playing that position with Leo [Trossard]. We have a lot of options up front and they are going to have to compete between them to give me a hard time.”