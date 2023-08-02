34
5
48
47
21
20
15
11
14
4
38
24
32
8
45
25
1
26
37
7
10
43
13
23
39
40
49
31
30
22
18
29
46
9
16
50
33
35
2
44
3

Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE! Emirates Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

137 6 minutes read


The Gunners wrap up their eventful pre-season campaign with an Emirates Cup clash against French opposition tonight. This annual summer competition returned last year in a new one-off game format, with Arsenal thrashing Sevilla 6-0 to set the table for their subsequent Premier League title bid. Usually on a weekend, the looming Community Shield showdown with Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday means it’s a rare midweek slot for another high-profile clash.

Arsenal return home after trips to Germany and the United States, where an eight-goal thriller against Barcelona made up for an otherwise slow sequence of results that included losing to Manchester United. Declan Rice missed that 5-3 win over the LaLiga champions in Los Angeles as an injury precaution, but should be in line to return this evening as the likes of fellow new signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber also prepare for their home debuts.


Source link

137 6 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Luton’s on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba hints that his future might be at Kenilworth Road

Luton’s on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba hints that his future might be at Kenilworth Road

Hatters midfielder has done all he can to be a key member of Luton's Premier League squad

Hatters midfielder has done all he can to be a key member of Luton's Premier League squad

Can Carlos Alcaraz win Wimbledon 2023? Odds favour Novak Djokovic but new world No 1 is a threat

Can Carlos Alcaraz win Wimbledon 2023? Odds favour Novak Djokovic but new world No 1 is a threat

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo