Arsenal vs Tottenham date confirmed as Premier League announce TV fixtures

T he date for the first north London derby of the season has been confirmed after the Premier League announced the TV fixtures for August and September.

Arsenal will host Tottenham at Emirates Stadium at 2pm on Sunday, September 24.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecoglou’s first home game as Spurs head coach will also be shown on Sky when they host Manchester United at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 19.

Chelsea’s second game of the season away at West Ham will be on Sky at 4.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

Read More

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal has been moved to a Monday, August 21, while Chelsea vs Luton has been moved to Friday, August 25.

Tottenham’s game away at Bournemouth will be live on TNT Sport at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

In September, Arsenal vs Manchester United will be shown at 4.30pm on Sunday, September 3.

More to follow.