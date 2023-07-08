35
Arsenal vs Tottenham date confirmed as Premier League announce TV fixtures

T

he date for the first north London derby of the season has been confirmed after the Premier League announced the TV fixtures for August and September.

Arsenal will host Tottenham at Emirates Stadium at 2pm on Sunday, September 24.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecoglou’s first home game as Spurs head coach will also be shown on Sky when they host Manchester United at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 19.


