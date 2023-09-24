Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal host Tottenham this afternoon as the two in-form sides meet in the first north London derby of the season. The rivals both sit in the top four going into the match at the Emirates Stadium, with neither tasting defeat yet in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be desperate to extend their long unbeaten run in this fixture on home soil, with Spurs last winning at the Emirates in the League back in 2010. Mikel Arteta’s side got their Champions League campaign up and running in midweek in emphatic fashion, and will be hoping Tottenham go toe-to-toe with them in the same way PSV did. David Raya keeps his place but Arsenal are without both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Spurs are full of confidence themselves after a flying start to life under Ange Postecoglou, who has lifted the mood at the club and brought a thrilling brand of football with him. Brennan Johnson is handed a full Tottenham debut, as Richarlison has to settle for a place on the bench again. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!