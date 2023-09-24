22
34
49
20
5
40
1
44
29
18
4
9
25
24
35
38
15
13
45
31
39
50
32
21
46
33
14
3
37
2
30
8
7
11
10
43
26
23
48
47
16

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

151 2 minutes read


Arsenal host Tottenham this afternoon as the two in-form sides meet in the first north London derby of the season. The rivals both sit in the top four going into the match at the Emirates Stadium, with neither tasting defeat yet in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be desperate to extend their long unbeaten run in this fixture on home soil, with Spurs last winning at the Emirates in the League back in 2010. Mikel Arteta’s side got their Champions League campaign up and running in midweek in emphatic fashion, and will be hoping Tottenham go toe-to-toe with them in the same way PSV did. David Raya keeps his place but Arsenal are without both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.


Source link

151 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham FC defender Issa Diop released without charge after being accused of making threats to ex-partner

Fulham FC defender Issa Diop released without charge after being accused of making threats to ex-partner

Hatters attacker Ogbene is the second fastest Premier League player behind Manchester City's Kyle Walker

Hatters attacker Ogbene is the second fastest Premier League player behind Manchester City's Kyle Walker

Daniel Levy tells Tottenham fans why Spurs appointed Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Daniel Levy tells Tottenham fans why Spurs appointed Ange Postecoglou as new manager

England vs New Zealand: Tourists win Third T20 as Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips shine

England vs New Zealand: Tourists win Third T20 as Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips shine

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo