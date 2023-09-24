Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal host Tottenham this afternoon as the two in-form sides meet in the first north London derby of the season. The rivals both sit in the top four going into the match at the Emirates Stadium, with neither tasting defeat yet in the Premier League.
The Gunners will be desperate to extend their long unbeaten run in this fixture on home soil, with Spurs last winning at the Emirates in the League back in 2010. Mikel Arteta’s side got their Champions League campaign up and running in midweek in emphatic fashion, and will be hoping Tottenham go toe-to-toe with them in the same way PSV did. David Raya keeps his place but Arsenal are without both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
Spurs are full of confidence themselves after a flying start to life under Ange Postecoglou, who has lifted the mood at the club and brought a thrilling brand of football with him. Brennan Johnson is handed a full Tottenham debut, as Richarlison has to settle for a place on the bench again. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!
Live updates
35 mins: Jesus drifting in off the left wing, looks to ping a ball through to Nketiah but instead it’s straight to Vicario.
Arsenal well on top right now, they’re pushing for a second goal. Spurs struggling to cope with the pace of the match.
32 mins: HUGE CHANCE!
Spurs playing out from the back, Maddison robbed in his own box by Jesus. The Brazilian has to score, but he blazes the finish high over the bar.
Big moment.
31 mins: Viera on the left wing, a rare Arsenal attack down that side. Stands up a lovely cross to the back post, Van de Ven does superbly to turn it behind for a corner with Jesus lurking.
Saka’s corner to the back post, headed clear to Vieira who nods it back into the middle, all the way through to Vicario.
Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates Stadium
No surprise Arsenal’s goal came down the right where Johnson has not offered Udogie much protection so far.
It was slick counter-attack, starting with Zinchenko’s fine pass.
29 mins: Saka did a ‘throwing darts’ celebration after that goal – sure Maddison, who normally does that, appreciated it.
Arsenal on top, Spurs need to be careful here. Danger that the Gunners really take control.
Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium
That is the danger if you leave Saka one on one.
Ruthless counter from Arsenal, with Zinchenko starting it off excellently.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham | Bukayo Saka 26′
ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!
And it had to be him! Odegaard wide to Saka, and he’s allowed to cut inside into the box on that left foot. Curling effort at goal, huge deflection off Romero and it flies beyond Vicario.
24 mins: Maddison caught by Vieira, Spurs have a free-kick in a decent position.
It’s Maddison to swing it into the box, drops for Sarr at the back post and his wild effort ends up on the other side of the pitch behind him. Not his best.
21 mins: Arsenal not using their left wing at all, it’s all going through Saka. They want him running at Udogie at every possible opportunity.
Odegaard as ever drifting out to that flank, combining with Saka. It’s the key to this match right now.
Simon Collings at the Emirates
In typical fashion Arsenal are looking to get Saka in every time. Udogie doing okay so far, but he really needs some help from Johnson.
Teams stop Saka when they double-up on him.
