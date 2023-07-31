Arsenal XI vs Monaco: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Emirates Cup game

The midfielder is pushing to be involved for the Gunners on home soil for the first time, after missing the win over Barcelona in Los Angeles as a precaution.

“Dec had quite a strong kick in training and didn’t want to take the risk, he wasn’t comfortable to train yesterday and today, and we decided not to play him,” Mikel Arteta said after that match when explaining Rice’s absence.

With nearly a week between the games, Rice is set to be in contention as Arsenal take on Monaco in their final pre-season match before the Community Shield against Manchester City this weekend.

Fellow new signings Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are also set to be involved, but Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson both are both battling foot injuries while Oleksandr Zinchenko did not feature at all in the three matches in the USA due to a muscle concern.

Read More

Should he miss out again, Timber could feature at left-back, with Kieran Tierney’s future at the club uncertain and Arteta handing him limited first-team opportunities so far this summer.

Leandro Trossard is pushing for another start as he battles with Gabriel Martinelli for a place on the left wing. The Belgian scored against the MLS All-Stars and then netted a brace in the win against Barcelona, offering real competition to Martinelli heading into the new season.

Mohamed Elneny remains injured, while Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares have not been involved in the club’s pre-season preparations.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Salbia, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Injured: Elneny

Doubts: Rice, Zinchenko, Balogun, Nelson

Suspended: None

Time and date: 2pm BST on Wednesday August 2, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium in London