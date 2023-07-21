Aspinall vs Tybura: Start time, UFC London 2023 full fight card, prediction, latest betting odds

T he UFC returns to London this weekend as heavyweight Tom Aspinall tops the bill.

Aspinall beat Alexander Volkov at the O2 little over a year ago in a dominant display but saw his progress curtailed by a nasty knee injury picked up against Curtis Blaydes.

Now back after a lengthy layoff, it is a hugely important night in the 30-year-old’s career as he hunts for a world title shot but must first overcome Marcin Tybura.

Co-headliner Molly McCann is another looking for redemption.

Her defeat to rising star Erin Blanchfield last year took McCann to “dark places” but a victory against Julija Stoliarenko would be a major statement of intent.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

How to watch UFC London 2023 Aspinall vs Tybura

TV channel: TNT Sports, which was previously BT Sport, will broadcast the prelims in the UK, with coverage starting on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm BST on Saturday March 18, 2023.

Live stream: TNT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the entire event live online via the TNT Sports website or app.

UFC London 2023 fight card/card in full

Main Card

Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Back on track: McCann must put her defeat behind her at UFC London / Getty Images

Preliminary card

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

UFC London 2023 date, start time and venue

The preliminary card will start at 6pm BST before the main card kicks off at 8pm on Saturday 22 July, 2023.

The 02 Arena in London will host.

UFC London 2023 predictions

Beating Tybura certainly isn’t a formality but the Polish fighter is not as tough a test as Blaydes, who Aspinall picked up his injury against.

While a lengthy lay-off does raise some questions, Apsinall blasted past Alexander Volkov a year ago and, at that time, was riding the crest of a wave.

Even with the injury, the Brit looks a strong favourite.

Aspinall to win via TKO.

UFC London 2023 weigh-in results

Aspinall tipped the scales at 258lbs with Tybura coming in at 246.

UFC London 2023 latest odds and betting tips

Aspinall to win via KO or TKO: 7/10

Aspinall to win via submission: 19/5

Tybura to win via KO or TKO: 6/1

Tybura to win via submission: 16/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.