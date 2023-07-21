39
26
21
20
47
35
49
45
38
34
31
14
24
3
8
7
40
15
48
46
23
11
4
29
1
43
22
44
13
30
32
37
2
33
10
5
9
25
16
18
50

Aspinall vs Tybura: Start time, UFC London 2023 full fight card, prediction, latest betting odds

142 2 minutes read


T

he UFC returns to London this weekend as heavyweight Tom Aspinall tops the bill.

Aspinall beat Alexander Volkov at the O2 little over a year ago in a dominant display but saw his progress curtailed by a nasty knee injury picked up against Curtis Blaydes.

Now back after a lengthy layoff, it is a hugely important night in the 30-year-old’s career as he hunts for a world title shot but must first overcome Marcin Tybura.


Source link

142 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Reading vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch WSL title decider on TV in UK today?

Reading vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch WSL title decider on TV in UK today?

Tendayi Darikwa in worst performance in Wigan defeat

Will VAR’s Flawed Science Survive the return of fans?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo