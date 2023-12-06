5
16
32
10
34
49
21
37
9
38
30
40
48
1
14
11
8
25
35
44
46
2
45
7
29
26
31
39
50
22
3
47
23
43
33
18
15
24
4
20
13

Aston Villa vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

131 Less than a minute


Defending champions are out to end Unai Emery’s superb Villa Park run


Source link

131 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Jurrien Timber injury: Fears that Arsenal defender faces long spell out with serious knee problem

Jurrien Timber injury: Fears that Arsenal defender faces long spell out with serious knee problem

England Women XI vs Netherlands: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

England Women XI vs Netherlands: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff confirmed as Chelsea announce new manager

Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff confirmed as Chelsea announce new manager

Arsenal vs Tottenham date confirmed as Premier League announce TV fixtures

Arsenal vs Tottenham date confirmed as Premier League announce TV fixtures

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo